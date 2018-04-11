Mariners' Jean Segura: Posts full stat line Tuesday
Segura went 3-for-5 with one double, one triple, two runs scored and two RBI Tuesday against the Royals.
Segura continued his excellent start to the 2018 campaign, recording his fifth multi-hit game of the season. He has hit exclusively in the second spot of the Mariners' lineup this season, and while he won't continue to get on base at a .415 clip, he should be in a prime position to score plenty of runs. He's attempted only stolen base on the season, but given that his lowest stolen base total in a full season at the major-league level is 20, that shouldn't be a concern.
