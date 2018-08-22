Mariners' Jean Segura: Pulled with rib cage issue

Segura exited Wednesday's game against the Astros after tweaking his rib cage, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Segura started the game despite dealing with stiffness in his upper rib cage, but aggravated the issue during the game and was forced to leave. It's unclear how severe the issue is, but the Mariners have a day off Thursday, so Seguar will get at minimum one day to rest.