Mariners' Jean Segura: Racking up multi-hit efforts at impressive pace
Segura returned from a four-game absence due to a forearm infection Monday and drew a pair of walks over five plate appearances. He has 32 multi-hit efforts in 2018 and leads the majors with 14 three-plus-hit games, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports.
Segura couldn't add to his tally Monday, but he boasts 20 multi-hit efforts in his last 38 games alone. The star shortstop was deemed ready to go by manager Scott Servais after breezing through his pregame work without any issues Monday, with his return naturally a welcome sight considering the pivotal role he plays near the top of the order. Segura's current .331 average is a career best, while both his .359 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage are the second-best figures of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...