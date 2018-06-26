Mariners' Jean Segura: Racking up multi-hit efforts at impressive pace

Segura returned from a four-game absence due to a forearm infection Monday and drew a pair of walks over five plate appearances. He has 32 multi-hit efforts in 2018 and leads the majors with 14 three-plus-hit games, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports.

Segura couldn't add to his tally Monday, but he boasts 20 multi-hit efforts in his last 38 games alone. The star shortstop was deemed ready to go by manager Scott Servais after breezing through his pregame work without any issues Monday, with his return naturally a welcome sight considering the pivotal role he plays near the top of the order. Segura's current .331 average is a career best, while both his .359 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage are the second-best figures of his career.