Mariners' Jean Segura: Raps out another three hits in win

Segura went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Segura has made lines like this the norm in what has been a stellar season thus far. Monday's multi-hit effort served as his fifth over the first 10 games of June, and the 28-year-old's .343 season average is second only to Mookie Betts in the majors. He's now hit safely in six of his last seven contests.