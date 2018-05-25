Mariners' Jean Segura: Reaches base three times

Segura went 3-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Athletics.

After going hitless on Wednesday night, Segura bounced back Thursday with three singles. The depleted Mariners' lineup could only bring him around to score once, though he has now scored eight runs in his past ten games. His hot start to the season has continued, and he remains among the American League leaders in stolen bases, runs scored and batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories