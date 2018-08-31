Mariners' Jean Segura: Remains out Friday

Segura (shin) is not in the lineup Friday against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a bruised shin he picked during Wednesday's game. He should be considered day-to-day. Dee Gordon is starting at shortstop in his place.

