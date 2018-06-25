Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup

Segura (forearm) is back in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, playing shortstop and batting second, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Segura had missed four straight games while battling a forearm infection. He was having a very strong season prior to the injury, hitting .334/.359/.480 with six homers and 14 steals in 71 games.

