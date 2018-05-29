Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Segura (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As expected, Segura is back in action after being withheld from Monday's lineup due to precautionary reasons. The 28-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .324/.341/.465 through 50 games this season, will face righty Austin Bibens-Dirkx in his return to action.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Should be part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Scratched from lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Could be scratched from lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Will avoid DL•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Unavailable Sunday vs. Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...