Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Segura (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As expected, Segura is back in action after being withheld from Monday's lineup due to precautionary reasons. The 28-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .324/.341/.465 through 50 games this season, will face righty Austin Bibens-Dirkx in his return to action.