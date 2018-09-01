Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to Saturday's lineup

Segura (shin) is starting at shortstop and batting second against the Athletics on Saturday.

Segura was held out of the lineup the last two games after fouling a ball off his shin, but makes his return Saturday. The 28-year-old has a .410/.446/.525 slash line in 65 plate appearances over his last 16 games.

