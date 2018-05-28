Mariners' Jean Segura: Scratched from lineup

Segura (head) was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rangers.

Segura was originally in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener, but he was replaced by Andrew Romine at shortstop after failing to gain clearance from team doctors following a pregame workout. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's game to determine his availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories