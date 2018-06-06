Mariners' Jean Segura: Solo jack in win

Segura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

A day after seeing an eight-game hitting streak come to an end, Segura wasted no time getting back in the hit column with a single in the first inning before adding his fifth homer. The 28-year-old is slashing .333/.353/.483 and will continue to be among the league's leaders in runs scored and steals.

