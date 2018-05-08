Mariners' Jean Segura: Starting at shortstop Tuesday

Segura (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Segura won't be forced to miss any further action after exiting Sunday's game early with a headache. The 28-year-old will look to continue his solid start to the season, as he's hitting .290/.315/.420 with a pair of homers and five swiped bags in 33 games. He'll matchup against Marcus Stroman in this one.