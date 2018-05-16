Mariners' Jean Segura: Steals four bases Tuesday

Segura went 3-for-5 with four stolen bases, three runs, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Segura had a field day on the bases, and quickly jumped to the No. 4 spot in the majors with his 11 stolen bases. This was also Segura's third consecutive multi-hit game, raising his batting average to .316 on the year. Among MLB shortstops, the 28-year-old is in the top five in RBI and runs scored.