Mariners' Jean Segura: Swipes 16th base

Segura went 2-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Segura has gone just 8-for-40 across his last 10 games, but did manage to steal his 16th base of the season. It was only his second save since June -- he's been caught four times -- though he is still ninth in the American League for the season. He's remained in his customary second spot in the Mariners lineup, so even with a pedestrian .338 on-base percentage, he should have run scoring upside.

