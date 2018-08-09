Mariners' Jean Segura: Swipes 17th bag

Segura went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

It was Segura's second stolen base in the last three games and his 17th of the season. While the shortstop is hitting just .129/.156/.129 through seven games this month, he still owns a solid .305/.335/.427 slash line to go with eight homers, 53 RBI and 75 runs through 107 games this year.