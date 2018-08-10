Mariners' Jean Segura: Three-hit night in win
Segura went 3-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
Segura was part of a Mariners' barrage of offense against Justin Verlander over the first two innings, with his ninth solo homer of the season capping off a six-run attack to open the game. A rare day off last Tuesday against the Rangers seems to have agreed with Segura, who's gone 4-for-9 with a double, Thursday's homer, four RBI, a walk and four runs in the subsequent two games. The surge in production has helped put the 3-for-27 slump he opened August firmly in the rearview mirror.
