Mariners' Jean Segura: Three hits in return to lineup

Segura went 3-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

All three hits were singles for Segura, with both of his RBI coming on a base knock in the fifth inning. He had missed two games with a shin injury but showed no ill-effects while recording his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine games. That run has his average up to .321 across 505 at-bats this season, good enough for fourth in the American League and his highest mark since July 25.