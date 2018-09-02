Mariners' Jean Segura: Three hits in return to lineup
Segura went 3-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.
All three hits were singles for Segura, with both of his RBI coming on a base knock in the fifth inning. He had missed two games with a shin injury but showed no ill-effects while recording his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine games. That run has his average up to .321 across 505 at-bats this season, good enough for fourth in the American League and his highest mark since July 25.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...