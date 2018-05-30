Mariners' Jean Segura: Three hits Tuesday

Segura went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Segura missed a pair of games after getting kicked in the head Saturday, but he picked up right where he left off. The three-hit day was his third in the last four games, running his average to .330 on the season and .365 in May. As long as he's healthy and getting on base, the 28-year-old figures to remain among the league leaders in runs scored and steals.