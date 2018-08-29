Mariners' Jean Segura: Triples in low-scoring loss
Segura went 2-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
Segura has now churned out multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games, the latest taste of offensive success in another stellar season at the plate. The shortstop looks like near certainty to finish with a .300 or better average for the third straight season, and he's now just seven RBI away from eclipsing the career-high 64 he compiled in 2016 with the Diamondbacks.
