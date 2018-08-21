Mariners' Jean Segura: Two hits in return
Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI in a win over the Astros on Monday in his return from paternity leave.
Segura stayed hot in his return from a three-game absence, posting multiple hits for the fourth time in the last five contests. The All-Star shortstop is a blistering 12-for-24 over that stretch, pushing his season line to an impressive .315/.344/.437.
