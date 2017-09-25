Mariners' Jean Segura: Unlikely to play until weekend
Segura (finger) is unlikely to play in the Mariners' upcoming series against the Athletics, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Segura sprained his finger over the weekend, and while the issue isn't thought to be overly serious, he'll apparently need a couple of days off to allow it to heal. He's hoping to play in Seattle's upcoming series against the Angels, but that will depend on how his finger responds to treatment in the coming days. In the meantime, Taylor Motter should continue to start at shortstop for the Mariners.
