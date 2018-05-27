Mariners' Jean Segura: Will avoid DL
Segura (head) won't be moved to the disabled list and is set to workout Monday with the potential to be in the starting lineup, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Segura exited Saturday's game after being accidentally kicked in the head, and upon further evaluation, he didn't suffer a concussion. This is good news for the Mariners, as Segura won't need to hit the disabled list, and he'll likely be back on the field within the next few days.
