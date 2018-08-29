Mariners' Jean Segura: X-rays come back clean

X-rays on Segura's shin came back negative, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Segura exited Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning. Fortunately, it sounds like the shortstop is simply dealing with a bruise, leaving him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the A's.

