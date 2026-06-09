Mariners' Josh Naylor: Belts grand slam in win

Naylor went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Naylor extended his hitting streak to four games Monday, and he's now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 outings. The slugging first baseman was hitting just .118 for the year through April 16, but he's turned it around in a big way. Over his last 186 plate appearances (43 games) , Naylor is batting .325 with five home runs, seven doubles, 23 RBI and 12 stolen bases to boost his season OPS to .699.