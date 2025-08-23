Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Naylor delivered a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning. Prior to Friday, Naylor had gone just 1-for-19 with six strikeouts over his previous six games, and he hadn't homered since Aug. 10 versus the Rays. The first baseman is up to 16 long balls, 70 RBI, 62 runs scored, 22 stolen bases and a .282/.346/.450 slash line through 118 contests. He's been consistently strong at T-Mobile Park and should benefit from facing a weak pitching staff in this weekend's series versus the Athletics.