Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory versus the Athletics on Monday.

Naylor got the scoring started in the contest, belting a 405-foot solo blast in the second inning. The long ball was his first since making his Mariners debut July 27 as well as his first overall since July 7 (a span of 15 games). Naylor also continued to run wild Monday -- he swiped his fourth bag in his past three contests and has already blown past his previous career-high mark with 15 thefts on 17 attempts this season.