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Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the bump for Texas in an afternoon game after a night game, the Mariners will give the left-handed-hitting Naylor his first day off of the season. Connor Joe was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will immediately enter the starting nine as Naylor's replacement at first base.

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