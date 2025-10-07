Naylor (personal) will start at first base and bat fifth Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Tigers.

Naylor's availability for Game 3 had been in question, as he did not travel with the Mariners to Detroit while he and his wife were expecting the birth of their first child. He has since rejoined the team and is in the lineup as the series moves to Detroit. Naylor is 0-for-8 with a 1:1 BB:K in the first two games of the ALDS.