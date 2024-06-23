Rodriguez is starting in center field and batting third for Sunday's game against Miami.
Rodriguez received a scheduled day off Saturday, but he's back for the series finale Sunday. On the season, he's batting .264/.313/.352 with seven home runs and 29 RBI over 329 plate appearances while stealing 16 bases.
