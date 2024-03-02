Rodriguez (hand) is batting second and starting in center field for Saturday's Cactus League game against Oakland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Rodriguez developed minor inflammation on the back of his left hand after taking batting practice Monday but was able to wear his glove and play catch the next day. Now fully healed, the 23-year-old All-Star is set to return to Cactus League play without any limitations.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Likely to join lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Continues improving Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Taking flips in batting cage•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Day-to-day with hand inflammation•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Knocks 32nd homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: On base three times Sunday•