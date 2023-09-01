Rodriguez (foot) is back in the lineup Friday against the Mets.

Rodriguez will start in center field and bat second versus the Mets and right-hander Kodai Senga after missing a couple of games due to a nerve issue in his left foot. The 22-year-old superstar boasts a .365/.423/.635 slash line in 187 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's tallied 11 homers and 13 steals in that 39-game span.