Rodriguez (foot) is back in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Rodriguez will start in center field and bat second versus the Mets and right-hander Kodai Senga after missing a couple of games due to a nerve issue in his left foot. The 22-year-old superstar boasts a .365/.423/.635 slash line in 187 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's tallied 11 homers and 13 steals in that 39-game span.
