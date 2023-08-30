Rodriguez was scratched from the Mariners' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics with left foot soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The severity of his injury is unknown, but Rodriguez's foot will keep his red-hot bat out of Seattle's lineup for at least one game. The slugging outfielder has recorded homers in each of his last three games while driving in seven runs in that span. Cade Marlowe will enter the lineup as Rodriguez's replacement in center field, while Rodriguez is considered day-to-day.