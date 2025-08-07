Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday in an 8-6 win against the White Sox.

Rodriguez contributed to Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon's rough outing by clubbing a 434-foot, three-run homer in the second inning. The talented young outfielder has really perked up in the power department of late, going deep seven times over his past 13 contests. Rodriguez is at 21 long balls and 21 thefts on the season, making him one of just five big-leaguers to reach the 20-20 mark thus far.