Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Rays.

Rodriguez fueled the Mariners' win Saturday, crushing a towering two-run homer in the first inning and following it with a blistering line-drive solo shot in the third. While the center fielder's overall numbers have dipped since posting an .854 OPS during his 2022 American League Rookie of the Year campaign, he's reached the 20-20 mark in each of his four big-league seasons and is on pace to make a push for a 30-30 finish, which Rodriguez achieved in 2023.