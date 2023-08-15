Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Rodriguez finally put the Mariners on the board with his three-run double in the eighth inning. Over his last nine games, the 22-year-old outfielder has gone 14-for-39 (.356) with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI. He boosted his season slash line to .257/.319/.435 with 47 extra-base knocks and 71 RBI through 115 games.