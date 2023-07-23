Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Rodriguez did his part in the Mariners' productive third inning by belting one of three solo homers during the frame. The talented outfielder hadn't left the yard since June 24, a span of 21 games. Rodriguez's blast was also his first extra-base hit of any kind since play resumed following the All-Star break, as the 22-year-old had come into Saturday with only four singles over his first seven games of the second half.