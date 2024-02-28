Rodriguez (hand) played catch in the outfield with Ichiro Suzuki on Tuesday and is feeling "much, much better" according to manager Scott Servais, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez also did some batting cage work and echoed his manager's sentiments, saying in passing that he was feeling "all good" from the minor inflammation on the back of his left hand. Servais added that he felt Rodriguez, who engaged in intense training this offseason, was still on target for a potential Cactus League debut by the weekend, adding he had trust in the team's medical staff to give the green light to the star outfielder at the appropriate time.