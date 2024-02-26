Manager Scott Servais said Monday that Rodriguez is battling some inflammation in the top of the left hand, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
The Mariners believe the star outfielder just overdid it with too many swings in the batting cage. Rodriguez had the hand checked out and was cleared of any serious injury. He's expected to rest for the next few days but should be ready to return to Cactus League play by this weekend.
