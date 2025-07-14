Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Rodriguez reached safely in four of his five plate appearances Sunday and swatted a homer for a third consecutive game. The 24-year-old is up to 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases on the season. In his last seven games, Rodriguez is 9-for-29 (.310) with five doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored.