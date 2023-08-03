Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Rodriguez's final line wasn't particularly remarkable on the surface, but there was a bit more relevance to it than meets the eye. For starters, his one knock was particularly timely, as it plated Tom Murphy with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Additionally, Rodriguez's steal, his 25th of the season, not only tied the impressive figure he'd posted during his 2022 rookie campaign, but it was a swipe of home plate for the Mariners' final run of the afternoon. Lastly, the single extended the talented outfielder's hitting and on-base streaks to 11 and 27 games, respectively, a testament to how much of an offensive presence Rodriguez has managed to remain despite a somewhat underwhelming .251/.313/.419 slash line on the season.