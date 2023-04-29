Rodriguez left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with lower-back tightness, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
He went 1-for-3 with one strikeout prior to exiting in the bottom of the sixth inning. A.J. Pollock replaced Rodriguez, and could see an uptick in playing time if Rodriguez misses more time with the back issue.
