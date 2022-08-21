Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez hit a leadoff triple to begin the game and scored on a Ty France sacrifice fly. In the ninth, Rodriguez singled and stole second before getting left on base. The rookie outfielder has collected three multi-hit efforts in eight games since returning from a wrist injury, going 10-for-39 (.256) in that span. For the season, he's up to a .270/.329/.473 slash line with 19 home runs, 22 steals, 62 RBI, 62 runs scored, three triples and 19 doubles through 104 contests.