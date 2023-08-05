Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

This was Rodriguez's first multi-hit effort in his last seven games, and his first homer in nine. The outfielder has still struggled to hit for an impressive average since the All-Star break (.256), but he's now popped five homers over that 20-game sample. For the season, he's up to 18 long balls, 60 RBI, 66 runs scored, 26 stolen bases and a .251/.315/.425 slash line through 107 contests.