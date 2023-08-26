Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Rodriguez notched his first multi-hit effort since his white-hot 17-for-22 effort over four games last week. His steal was his 35th of the season, putting him alone in fifth place in the majors. Eleven of his steals have come in August. The star outfielder is slashing .279/.340/.461 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 77 runs scored, 30 doubles and a triple through 134 contests overall. His .801 OPS is the highest it's been since April 10.