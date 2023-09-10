Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Rodriguez singled and scored in the first inning before launching a solo shot in the second - his fifth homer in the last six games. The second-year stud is now hitting .282 with 32 doubles, 29 home runs, 94 RBI, 87 runs and 36 steals across 135 games (575 at-bats).