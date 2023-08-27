Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Royals.

The superstar sophomore continued his hot streak, blasting a two-run shot off Jackson Kowar in the fifth inning to extend Seattle's lead to 11-1. Rodriguez has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 ballgames, posting a robust .491 batting average with three homers, five doubles, 16 RBI, nine runs, and eight steals across 53 at-bats during that hot streak.