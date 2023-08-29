Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Over his last 11 games, he's posted five efforts with four or more hits. In that span, he's batting .596 (28-for-47) with five homers, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases. Rodriguez's stellar August has lifted his season slash line to .286/.346/.482 with 24 long balls, 87 RBI, 82 runs scored and 35 steals through 126 contests overall. Aside from a slight dip in power, it's a virtually identical line to what he put up in 132 games as a rookie last year.