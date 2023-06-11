Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez's third-inning blast opened the scoring. The outfielder has gone 8-for-28 (.286) over seven games in June. He's now batting .250 on the season -- that's the highest his average has been since April 22. Rodriguez has added a .759 OPS, 12 homers, 36 RBI, 39 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 61 contests in a near-everyday role.