Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez sparked a run of back-to-back-to-back jacks from the Mariners in the seventh inning, which put the game comfortably in their control. This was the rookie outfielder's third multi-hit effort in his last five games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-21 (.429). Overall, he's slashing .272/.335/.436 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 68 contests.