Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Rodriguez snapped a lengthy home run drought Friday, and he wasted little time hitting another one Saturday, smashing a 427-foot home run to left in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old has now homered 13 times and has 48 RBI on the season, but the All-Star still has some work to do to match his numbers from prior seasons. If he keeps up this pace, his .249/.308/.405 slash line would be, across the board, the worst numbers of his four-year big-league career.